Report: Wildfires hurt western Montana air quality

Montana is called Big Sky Country due to its wide open spaces and clear sky, but there are times when wildfires, geography and weather patterns combine to make the air unhealthy for people with asthma or chronic lung disease.
The American Lung Association's annual "State of the Air" report lists the city of Missoula along with Ravalli and Lincoln counties among the worst areas in the country for the number of days they had small particle pollution that makes breathing the air unhealthy for some residents. This year's report includes data from 2013-2015 — and 2015 was an especially bad fire year.
Sarah Coefield is an air quality specialist with the Missoula City-County Health Department. She says those counties all sit in valleys that trap smoke during wildfire season.
The ALA report urges efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change and fire danger.
