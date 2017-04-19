Quiktrip robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe
Surveillance video shows a gunman enter the QuikTrip store in Rock Hill, SC, wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. He pointed a semiautomatic handgun at a clerk before rushing behind the counter for money. NOTE: There is no audio at the beginning or end of the video.
Rock Hill Police
