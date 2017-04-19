News

April 19, 2017 6:25 PM

Committee advises California judges not to invest in pot

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

A California Supreme Court committee is advising judges in the Golden State to stay away from pot — that is, investments in pot businesses.

The court's Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions said Wednesday that maintaining any interest in a business that involves medical or recreational marijuana is incompatible with a judge's obligation to follow the law. That's because marijuana remains illegal under federal law despite its growing acceptance among states.

The committee said involvement in a pot business could also cast doubt on a judge's ability to act impartially, particularly in marijuana-related cases. According to its opinion, Maryland, Washington and Colorado also prohibit judicial involvement with marijuana.

The pot guidance was issued in response to a request from a judicial officer or candidate for judicial office.

