Ex-Virginia officer says he had PTSD when he shot man

A former police officer in Virginia being sued by a man he shot says he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder at the time.
The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2pRokct ) that former Norfolk police officer Neal Robertson testified Friday that he shot Marius Mitchell three times in January 2013 because he feared for his life after Mitchell got into his squad car and dragged him into traffic.
Mitchell is suing Robertson for $10 million. Mitchell says he wasn't dragging Robertson and that he had put his hands up and begged him not to shoot.
Robertson served as a Marine in the Middle East and was diagnosed with PTSD for symptoms he'd been experience since before the shooting.
Jurors began deliberating after the four-day trial ended Friday and are expected to continue on Monday.
Comments