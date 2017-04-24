Arkansas executes Jones; plans 2nd lethal injection of night

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 3:15 Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline 1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced 1:50 Nation Ford students take life jacket challenge 2:07 Confederate flag supporters rally at York County Courthouse 1:21 Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me 1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Arkansas had been planning to execute eight inmates over 10 days in April using a three-drug lethal-injection cocktail. Here’s how it works — and why it’s been controversial. The New York Times