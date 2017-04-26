News

April 26, 2017 12:42 PM

Thinner governor doesn't go unnoticed by commander in chief

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he's stood with Maine Gov. Paul LePage through thick and thin.

Trump said Wednesday that he knew LePage "when he was heavy and now I know him when he's thin and I like him both ways." Maine's chief executive had weight-loss surgery and said in January that "there's 50 pounds less of me to hate."

The two were together at the Department of the Interior, where Trump signed an executive order mandating a review of dozens of national monuments designated by presidents over the past 20 years.

LePage opposed President Barack Obama's creation of the 87,500-acre Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument east of Baxter State Park. LePage holds out hope the decision can be overturned, but some in the region see a potential economic boost.

