April 30, 2017 4:12 AM

Federal judge hands down $33 million malpractice judgment

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Marla Dixon was in the final stage of labor and ready to deliver a baby boy when the obstetrician arrived at her bedside at North Shore Medical Center in Miami.

It was not a high-risk pregnancy. But over the next 90 minutes, the doctor made a series of missteps that led to a tragic outcome for Dixon and her baby — and a $33.8 million malpractice judgment, according to a federal lawsuit.

The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2qomzQu) the verdict ruled he doctor ordered nurses to restart a drug to strengthen contractions, failed to perform a Cesarean section — and walked away from Dixon's room for long periods, once for an eight-minute phone call from his stockbroker.

The verdict was handed down by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in late April.

