News

May 02, 2017 3:29 AM

Virginia looks to provide drug treatment to more inmates

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Officials say Virginia is joining in an effort to expand access to opioid addition treatment for prisoners.

The Virginia Department of Corrections says Virginia is one of eight states picked by the National Governors Association for the "learning lab." Officials say the states will learn about initiatives in place in Massachusetts and create plans for how to get more offenders in opioid addiction treatment.

Virginia Department of Corrections Director Harold Clarke says nine inmates have died in the state's facilities since 2015 due to heroin or fentanyl overdoses. Clark says he wants that number "reduced to zero."

The other states participating in the program are Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey and Washington.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Body of Rock Hill teen found in woods near church, officials say 1:52

Body of Rock Hill teen found in woods near church, officials say
SpaceX successfully launches classified satellite a day after scrubbing mission 1:28

SpaceX successfully launches classified satellite a day after scrubbing mission

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos