News

May 02, 2017 6:55 AM

US prosecutors in Kansas, chiropractor settle fraud case

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Kan.

A Kansas City-area chiropractor has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle allegations that his offices submitted false claims to Medicare for treating certain patients.

Federal prosecutors in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday announced the deal involving Brian Schnitta and his Natural Way Chiropractic Center clinic. Schnitta owns offices in Kansas' Overland Park and Lenexa, and in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Authorities allege that from July 2011 through May 2013, Schnitta and the clinic claimed they provided treatments for peripheral neuropathy and charged Medicare for procedures not medically necessary or otherwise covered by the program. Peripheral neuropathy affects nerves in the hands and feet.

During the investigation, Medicare suspended payments to the clinic for the questioned services.

As part of the settlement, Schnitta and Natural Way deny wrongdoing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos