News

May 02, 2017 7:12 AM

Wisconsin Legislature set to pass bills targeting opioids

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The Wisconsin Legislature is poised to give final passage to a series of bills designed to fight addiction to opioids.

The proposals up for a vote Tuesday have broad bipartisan support. The Senate was set to pass nine bills that have already cleared the Assembly.

They would expand treatment programs and a high school for addicted students. The bills would also lead to more training for doctors in addiction treatment and pay for new state drug agents and training for school staff to screen students for addiction.

Passing the bills would send them to Gov. Scott Walker.

Two other bills before the Assembly would grant immunity from parole or probation revocation to people who suffer overdoses and allow addicts to be involuntarily committed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Body of Rock Hill teen found in woods near church, officials say 1:52

Body of Rock Hill teen found in woods near church, officials say
SpaceX successfully launches classified satellite a day after scrubbing mission 1:28

SpaceX successfully launches classified satellite a day after scrubbing mission

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos