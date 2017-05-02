News

May 02, 2017 11:48 AM

Colorado hospital equips paramedics, EMTs with body armor

The Associated Press
FORT COLLINS, Colo.

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics at UCHealth will soon be equipped with bulletproof vests.

The Coloradoan reported (http://noconow.co/2pBRNVh ) Monday that the new policy does not yet have a timeline but will cost between $64,000 and $80,000.

The hospital will be paying for the vests for all of its 160 technicians and paramedics.

The vests weigh about 10 pounds and are designed to stop or slow bullets. They also offer protection from sharp objects and chest trauma during vehicle crashes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SC Strawberry Festival Pageant 2017 held in Fort Mill

SC Strawberry Festival Pageant 2017 held in Fort Mill 1:32

SC Strawberry Festival Pageant 2017 held in Fort Mill
SpaceX successfully launches classified satellite a day after scrubbing mission 1:28

SpaceX successfully launches classified satellite a day after scrubbing mission
Panera Bread opens in Fort Mill 0:44

Panera Bread opens in Fort Mill

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos