May 04, 2017 5:45 AM

Tentative deal averts Illinois nursing home workers strike

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A tentative contract agreement has averted a possible strike that was planned by thousands of Illinois nursing home workers.

Representatives of more than 5,000 workers at nursing homes around Chicago and Rockford had planned to strike starting on Thursday, but a statement on behalf of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois says an agreement was reached on a 3-year deal.

The statement early Thursday says the tentative agreement includes wage increases and staffing provisions to help reduce turnover and increase the quality of care for residents.

