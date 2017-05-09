News

May 09, 2017 9:39 AM

Toddler may have rare disease linked to raccoon droppings

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Health officials say a King County toddler may have contracted a rare disease linked to microscopic roundworm eggs found in raccoon droppings.

Public Health Seattle & King County said Monday said the toddler was hospitalized but is now at home recovering.

People can become infected if they inadvertently swallow dirt or other materials contaminated with raccoon droppings that contain the roundworm eggs.

Since 1973, only 29 cases of the Baylisascaris infection have been reported in the U.S. No cases have been reported in Washington state.

The infection can be severe and even fatal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing the child's blood and spinal fluid samples. Results are expected in two weeks.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like

Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like 0:34

Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like
Hot wings, hot rods amid cool temps at Fort Mill Strawberry Festival 1:28

Hot wings, hot rods amid cool temps at Fort Mill Strawberry Festival

Famous boxing champ visits Rock Hill, helps raise $52k for children 2:20

Famous boxing champ visits Rock Hill, helps raise $52k for children

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos