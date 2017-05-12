News

May 12, 2017 11:56 AM

Ovechkin played through hamstring, knee injuries in playoffs

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
ARLINGTON, Va.

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin played through hamstring and knee injuries that hampered him in the playoffs.

Ovechkin says he felt something in his hamstring during Game 3 of the second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and needed injections to numb the pain the rest of the way. A hit by Toronto's Nazem Kadri in Game 5 of the first round caused the left knee injury, which Ovechkin downplayed.

The 31-year-old captain had eight points in 13 playoff games as Washington was eliminated before the conference finals for the ninth time in as many chances. At the Capitals' exit-day meetings Friday, he didn't say how badly the injuries affected his play but they were bad enough not to play for Russia at the world championships.

