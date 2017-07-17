News

July 17, 2017 8:02 PM

Sewage discharge closes 2 Southern California beaches

The Associated Press
OXNARD, Calif.

A spill of 219,000 gallons (829,000 liters) of sewage into the ocean off Southern California has shut two beaches.

Ventura County's Environmental Health Division says it was notified Sunday by the city of Oxnard that a power outage at a treatment plant resulted in the discharge from a line a mile (1.6 kilometer) out into the ocean.

The city has posted warning signs along Ormond Beach and Port Hueneme Beach Park.

The Environmental Health Division advises people to avoid contact with the water in posted areas and to not eat any shellfish from those areas.

