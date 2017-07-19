Brain scans may change care for some people with memory loss

In this photo taken July 12, 2017, Cynthia Guzman walks through a garden outside her home in Napa, Calif. Guzman underwent a special kind of PET scan that can detect a hallmark of Alzheimer’s and learned she didn’t have that disease as doctors originally thought, but a different form of dementia. New research suggests those scans may lead to changes in care for people with memory problems that are hard to diagnose. Eric Risberg AP Photo