News

July 19, 2017 5:48 AM

14 men seeking substance abuse treatment to be transferred

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The Massachusetts Department of Correction says it will transfer 14 men civilly committed to receive substance abuse treatment out of a facility for sex offenders.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2u768ve ) the men will be sent to a minimum-security prison in Plymouth were they were previously held.

Eleven of the men had filed a lawsuit against the department in June alleging they were being physically abused and getting little to no treatment at the Massachusetts Treatment Center. The Bridgewater facility houses the state's most dangerous sex offenders.

As part of the agreement announced Tuesday, the state will no longer place men who have been civilly committed for substance abuse treatment at the facility.

A lawyer at Prisoners' Legal Services says they are glad the department is "doing the right thing."

