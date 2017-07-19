Plastic surgeon concludes eagle's head wound was a burn

A plastic surgeon has determined what caused a mysterious head wound on a bald eagle found in southeast Nebraska.
Fishermen spotted the bird on the ground south of Syracuse last month. There were no feathers on its head — just a scab. They reported the eagle to a state conservation officer, who took it to Fontenelle Forest's Raptor Recovery center near Elmwood.
The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2tpGOU8 ) that Dr. Coleen Stice removed the scab from the eagle's head Sunday. Stice said the wound was a burn, possible suffered from the bird hitting an electrical wire.
Officials plan for Stice to attempt a skin graft on the eagle in a couple of weeks.
