News

July 19, 2017 6:59 AM

Plastic surgeon concludes eagle's head wound was a burn

The Associated Press
ELMWOOD, Neb.

A plastic surgeon has determined what caused a mysterious head wound on a bald eagle found in southeast Nebraska.

Fishermen spotted the bird on the ground south of Syracuse last month. There were no feathers on its head — just a scab. They reported the eagle to a state conservation officer, who took it to Fontenelle Forest's Raptor Recovery center near Elmwood.

The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2tpGOU8 ) that Dr. Coleen Stice removed the scab from the eagle's head Sunday. Stice said the wound was a burn, possible suffered from the bird hitting an electrical wire.

Officials plan for Stice to attempt a skin graft on the eagle in a couple of weeks.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mentally ill son who killed Rock Hill lawyer gets 5 years in prison

Mentally ill son who killed Rock Hill lawyer gets 5 years in prison 2:34

Mentally ill son who killed Rock Hill lawyer gets 5 years in prison
S.C. Strawberry Festival pageant queens on the move in Fort Mill 2:23

S.C. Strawberry Festival pageant queens on the move in Fort Mill
Car thieves break into vehicles in Tega Cay 5:00

Car thieves break into vehicles in Tega Cay

View More Video