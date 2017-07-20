News

Richmond expanding services for elderly, disabled riders

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Richmond public transit officials are teaming up with a local tech company to give elderly and disabled residents more options for getting around town.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the GRTC Transit System is launching a new pilot program called "CARE On-Demand" in August. The pilot program will be available to customers of the city's CARE service, which provides public transportation for elderly residents and people with disabilities.

Currently, those customers get rides in vans through a carpool-style system.

Under the pilot program, residents will also be able to use Richmond-based technology company UZURV to schedule advanced rides with ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. Riders will be able to reserve a ride up to 30 days in advance for a quicker, no-stop trip to their destination.

