Fire damages state-run center for developmentally disabled

Authorities say a fire damaged buildings at Fircrest School, a state-run residential center for about 200 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities north of Seattle.
The Shoreline Fire Department said on Facebook that the blaze was reported as a dryer fire Thursday morning. Photos shared by the department show flames shooting through the building's roof when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters from several cities including Seattle were called to help fight the blaze.
Shoreline Fire Department spokeswoman Michelle Pidduck says no one was injured.
Authorities say the fire started in a dryer vent.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/X8FkUD ) that a spokeswoman for the Department of Social and Health Services said the fire affected two buildings that house laundry facilities.
