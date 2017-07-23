News

July 23, 2017 9:05 AM

Tool to help police in opioid crisis draws privacy concern

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey is the latest state amid a national opioid crisis to consider allowing police and law enforcement officials access to its prescription drug monitoring database without a court order.

Republican state Sen. Robert Singer introduced the legislation last week after discussions with a county prosecutor.

He says that the legislation will help officials target physicians who might be illicitly prescribing powerful prescription medications.

But the legislation faces powerful opponents in New Jersey, chiefly Republican Gov. Chris Christie who says he's opposed to the idea.

The legislation has landed as states across the country are grappling with how much leeway to give officials when it comes to examining the databases.

