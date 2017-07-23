Tech company uses data from jumps to predict injuries

In this June 22, 2017, photo, lacrosse player Frankie Hattler performs a single leg dynamic stabilization landing test, which gives insight for the left side versus the right side of the body and can be used for later stages of returning to playing, as Sparta Science coach Kayla Sowinski watches in Menlo Park, Calif., Thursday, June 22, 2017. To keep players on the field instead of in the operating room and to maximize their ability when healthy, more and more pro and college sports teams are turning to technology. Jeff Chiu AP Photo