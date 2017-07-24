News

July 24, 2017 9:24 AM

Prescription drug distributor opens central Indiana facility

The Associated Press
WHITESTOWN, Ind.

A major prescription drug distributor is opening a new distribution center in central Indiana.

The state of Indiana says AmerisourceBergen plans to create more than 120 Indiana jobs in the coming years as part of its growth plans. The Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company is investing more than $45 million to open the facility in a Whitestown industrial park.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch says in a statement Monday that Indiana helped attract the facility because of its role as a "global logistics leader." The Indiana Economic Development Corp. also offered AmerisourceBergen up to $825,000 in performance-based tax credits based on the company's job creation plans.

The distribution center will package, process and ship pharmaceuticals to U.S. health care providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers.

