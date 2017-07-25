Pressure mounts to curtail surgery on intersex children

Noi Liang, an intersex woman who works part-time as a patient advocate at Children's Hospital Colorado, stands for a photo at the medical center in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo., on Friday, July 7, 2017. Liang, who works for a technology firm, says the parents considering surgery for very young intersex children tend to be thorough and thoughtful in their deliberations, hoping that the decisions they make will be the ones that their children _ looking back years from now as adults _ would have wanted them to make. David Zalubowski AP Photo