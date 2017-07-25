News

July 25, 2017 12:06 AM

Health advisory issued for fish from contaminated waters

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

State health officials are advising people not to eat fish caught in several waterways in Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER') County and around Newburgh after elevated levels of industrial chemicals were found in the fish.

The departments of health and environmental conservation have been studying whether perfluorinated compounds were in fish in the Hoosick Falls, Petersburgh and Newburgh areas. The communities were found to have the compounds in their drinking water.

The state advised against eating fish from Thayers Pond in Hoosick Falls. Advisories were also posted in the Newburgh area for Beaverdam Lake, Lockwood Basin, Masterson Park Pond, Moodna Creek, Recreation Pond, Silver Stream, Washington Lake and the stream from Stewart State Forest to Beaver Dam Lake.

