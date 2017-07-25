News

July 25, 2017 3:10 AM

Vermont Department of Mental Health to host public meetings

The Associated Press
WATERBURY, Vt.

The Vermont Department of Mental Health will hold two public meetings this week to address the state's mental health care crisis.

WVPS-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2vUNpCB ) a shortage of available beds in mental health care facilities across the state has led to an influx of patients seeking psychiatric help in emergency rooms. Lawmakers are now asking the state Department of Mental Health to issue a report with possible solutions.

Meetings have been scheduled July 25 and July 27 in Waterbury. Department commissioner Melissa Bailey says discussion between emergency room doctors, patients and mental health advocates will help address statewide issues.

Lawmakers hope to gather emergency room data and gauge where Vermont needs the most help.

The state Agency of Human Services is scheduled to issue a final status report in January.

