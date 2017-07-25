Plans move ahead on new Indianapolis criminal justice center

Plans are moving forward on Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's proposal for a new criminal justice center that would include a jail and assessment center to treat people with mental illness and drug addictions.
The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2vVB5Ch ) the City-County Council of Marion County and Indianapolis on Monday approved the Hogsett administration's request for $20 million for planning and design work on a project that could cost up to $575 million.
Hogsett says in a statement that the Community Justice Campus will save tax dollars "by addressing the root causes of crime, focusing on assessment and intervention in the lives of those struggling with substance abuse and mental illness."
Hogsett plans to return to the council next year with a more detailed proposal to redevelop the former Citizens Energy site.
