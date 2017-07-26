News

Toxic algae can harm dogs, officials warn

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 12:16 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

State parks and New York Sea Grant are getting the word out about algae that can make dogs sick.

The problem is harmful algal blooms, which poison water with toxins from blue-green algae. The toxins can disrupt liver and nervous system function and cause skin irritation in people, pets and wildlife.

Dogs are especially susceptible because they often drink from ponds and lakes and eat scummy algal mats with attractive odors.

Fact sheets and brochures are being provided at numerous state parks where harmful algal blooms occur. New York Sea Grant has also posted information on its website .

