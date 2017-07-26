News

LSU dental school, clinic to reopen Wednesday after flood

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 3:50 AM

NEW ORLEANS

Louisiana State University's dental school and main clinic in New Orleans are reopening after a weekend flood damaged electrical equipment.

LSU Health Sciences Center-New Orleans spokeswoman Leslie Capo says both resume normal operations Wednesday.

She says about a million gallons (3.8 million liters) of water had to be pumped out before repairs could begin.

The school and clinic were closed Monday and Tuesday.

Capo says in a news release that electrical damage included power for air conditioning, operating dental and x-ray equipment, telephones and the computer network.

An annex including above-ground mechanical and electrical equipment is expected to open in January. LSU says Federal Emergency Management Agency grants are paying to replace basement and ground-floor space that flooded in Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

York County Free Clinic expanding to include new site

York County Free Clinic expanding to include new site 1:26

York County Free Clinic expanding to include new site
Meet international visitors in Rock Hill for 2017 BMX World Championship 2:12

Meet international visitors in Rock Hill for 2017 BMX World Championship

Newest Starbucks location opens in Rock Hill 0:42

Newest Starbucks location opens in Rock Hill

View More Video