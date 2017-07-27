Fleeing car hits semitrailer, killing 1 and injuring another

Authorities say a Utah trooper had been attempting to make a traffic stop when the vehicle took off, crossed over into oncoming traffic and hitting a semitrailer head-on, leading to the fleeing driver's death and causing undisclosed burn injuries to the semitrailer driver.
The Trooper was attempting to pull the man over on Wednesday for reports of reckless driving when he fled.
Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Perry says the man died on impact.
Perry says one of the troopers on scene assisted the semitrailer driver and extinguished the fire.
The semitrailer driver is believed to be a firefighter from Idaho who was driving for the day.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and was later flown to a burn center in Salt Lake City.
