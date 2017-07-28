Medical marijuana job fair in Pennsylvania draws hundreds

Michael Cole, of Clairton, Pa., holds a Time magazine while waiting on line in downtown McKeesport, Pa., to attend a Medical Marijuana Job Fair, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Named as one of Pennsylvania's first grower-processor licensees for medicinal cannabis, PurePenn, based in McKeesport, Pa., will hire in the next ten months up to 50 full-time employees including; sales managers; cultivation managers;cultivators; packagers; and lab supervisors. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo