Michael Cole, of Clairton, Pa., holds a Time magazine while waiting on line in downtown McKeesport, Pa., to attend a Medical Marijuana Job Fair, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Named as one of Pennsylvania's first grower-processor licensees for medicinal cannabis, PurePenn, based in McKeesport, Pa., will hire in the next ten months up to 50 full-time employees including; sales managers; cultivation managers;cultivators; packagers; and lab supervisors. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo

News

Medical marijuana job fair in Pennsylvania draws hundreds

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 12:48 AM

MCKEESPORT, Pa.

A job fair for one of Pennsylvania's first medical marijuana processing plants has drawn hundreds of potential applicants.

Videos posted on social media Thursday show hundreds of people in line hoping to land a job at PurePenn's future facility in McKeesport, a city about 12 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

The company's website says it will grow cannabis plants and produce pharmaceutical-grade capsules, ointments and oils. Patients who have a prescription and a license issued by the state health department can purchase the products at dispensaries.

Employees who work at 21,000-square foot facility, which the company's website says will be fully operational by January, will earn twice the minimum wage.

Pennsylvania's governor signed a bill legalizing medical marijuana in April 2016.

