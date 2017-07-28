AP Photos: Vets help zoo animals rescued from Syria

In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 photo, a tiger rescued from an amusement park near the embattled city of Aleppo, Syria, sits on its cage to receive medical treatment from health care members of the Four Paws organisation, in Bursa, northwestern Turkey. Austria-based Four Paws evacuated nine animals total, two bears, three lions, two hyenas and two tigers which all survived intense clashes on Syria's civil war around the Aleppo region. Emrah Gurel AP Photo