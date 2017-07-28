News

Police give naloxone to dog that got into owner's oxycodone

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 12:01 PM

LYMAN, Maine

Police in Maine say a dog that got into its owner's oxycodone perked right up after police administered the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.

York County Sheriff William King says the dog's owner flagged down a passing officer in Lyman on Thursday. The owner said she was unable to get help from a veterinarian and asked Sgt. David Chauvette to help the 3-year-old yellow Labrador named Addie. King says the dog was drowsy and the owner feared an overdose.

King says Chauvette administered naloxone and the dog "seemed to perk up."

King said the dog seemed fine Thursday night.

The oxycodone had been legally prescribed to the dog's owner.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids

Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids 1:44

Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids

Dump truck crashes into Rock Hill house 0:25

Dump truck crashes into Rock Hill house
7 plead guilty to more than $20K in Rock Hill food stamp fraud 1:28

7 plead guilty to more than $20K in Rock Hill food stamp fraud

View More Video