Survey: Mental health a growing issue for Montana students

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 11:36 AM

HELENA, Mont.

A mental health survey shows Montana students are experiencing more mental health issues than ever before.

The Independent Record (http://bit.ly/2tMMtiY ) reports the 2017 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey released Thursday says 31 percent of students felt sad or hopeless every day for two weeks or more in a row.

The survey says almost 21 percent seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year and 9.6 percent actually attempted suicide one or more times. Those numbers have increased gradually since 2007.

Forty-seven public schools participated and 4,741 students in grades nine through 12 voluntarily completed the survey. The results are supposed to help school districts identify local needs in their own community, but respondents demonstrated a statewide trend in increased mental health issues.

