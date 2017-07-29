News

Teens with impaired vision getting career, life skills help

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 11:54 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Teens with vision impairments are getting help from a state program geared at helping them gain more confidence.

The Maine Department of Labor says that 10 students who are blind or otherwise struggle to see are attending the residential life skills program at Southern Maine Community College.

The programs vary in length through July and focus on organization, managing one's home and independent living.

Students can begin planning their career with vocational rehabilitation counselors.

A three-week program includes a paid work experience and lets teen learn about budgeting, loans, taxes and employment forms.

  Comments  

