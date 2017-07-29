News

Kansas birth doula starts nonprofit

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 1:22 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

A northeast Kansas doula, an assistant to women giving birth, has started a nonprofit to help teenage mothers, incarcerated pregnant women and low-income single mothers.

Juliet Swedlund tells The Topeka Capital-Journal that women in these groups may not even be aware that a doula is an option because they are not covered by most insurance in Kansas.

She launched the Topeka Doula Project to reach out to those groups.

Doulas give nonmedical assistance to woman during birth, such as suggesting position changes, massage techniques or helping a woman's partner be better involved. They offer physical, emotional and informational support.

Swedlund says she will work with the Washburn Law Clinic to apply for grant funding. She's also working on creating partnerships to raise awareness about the services she offers.

  Comments  

