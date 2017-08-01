News

8 Hawaii inmates confirmed to have mumps

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 10:08 AM

HONOLULU

The state Department of Public Safety has announced that eight inmates at a Hawaii correctional center have mumps.

KHON2-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vppVJN ) the first case was confirmed July 12 at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The department states health care staff members are following all recommendations to prevent the illness from spreading. It states those recommendations include vaccinations and isolation of infected people until they are no longer contagious.

People who have come in contact with the infected inmates have been immunized and no staff members have reported contracting the illness.

The Department of Health stated last week that the total number of mumps cases confirmed for the year in Hawaii is 185.

