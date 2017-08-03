News

2-year-old child found healthy more than a mile in the woods

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 4:42 AM

CONWAY, S.C.

A dog team is credited with finding a missing toddler more than a mile into the woods in South Carolina.

The Sun News reports that the 2-year-old boy was found in good health on Monday night. A Horry County police report says officers responded after a 28-year-old woman said she left the child in the care of a woman. The report says when the mother returned, the baby had disappeared and the woman said she was on the porch talking to friends while supervising several children.

A dog team began searching the surrounding woods around 9:20 p.m., and found the diaper-clad child around 10:50 p.m.

The released report didn't include charges, and identified the caregiver only as "the witness." The case has been forwarded to the Department of Social Services.

