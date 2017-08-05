Canada goalkeeper Labbe candid about her depression

FILE - In this June 5, 2015, file photo, Canada's goalkeeper goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe makes a save during soccer practice in Edmonton, Alberta. Labbe wondered if people valued the bronze medal she won in soccer more than they valued her as an individual. She sank into depression. It wasn’t the first time Labbe has wrestled with depression, and she says it likely won’t be the last. But speaking out about it has become one of the most important aspects of her recovery. The Canadian Press via AP, File Jason Franson