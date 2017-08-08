News

Vaccinations available for West Virginia students

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 3:09 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia health and education officials say immunizations for children are available at more than 380 Vaccines for Children provider locations, including local health departments.

They say uninsured or underinsured children can get free vaccinations at those sites.

Routine childhood vaccines protect against 14 diseases including diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza, measles, rotavirus, haemophilus influenzae type B, tetanus, mumps, whooping cough, pneumococcal disease, polio, rubella, meningococcal disease and chickenpox.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, state health officer, says vaccines are among the most successful public health tools available for preventing disease and death.

In West Virginia, various immunizations are required for children entering school in the state for the first time and also those entering pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, seventh and twelfth grades.

Information is available online at www.immunization.wv.gov.

