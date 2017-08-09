News

Loggerhead sea turtle released after rehab

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 8:08 AM

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J.

A loggerhead sea turtle that was rescued in Virginia and named Humphrey has been released back into the ocean after undergoing rehabilitation in New Jersey.

The turtle flapped its flippers and headed into the surf Tuesday at Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey.

Humphrey was tagged so the recovery center can keep track of its whereabouts.

The turtle was found suffering from a lung infection in Virginia on Dec. 24. It was transferred to New Jersey's Sea Turtle Recovery in Essex County in May. Humphrey was the recovery center's first turtle to be treated there.

No one was sure whether it was male or female because it hadn't matured enough.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rock Hill police officer hits deer, damages car on Dave Lyle Blvd

Rock Hill police officer hits deer, damages car on Dave Lyle Blvd 0:21

Rock Hill police officer hits deer, damages car on Dave Lyle Blvd
Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 0:53

Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage
Hundreds gather to lay beloved Tega Cay police sergeant to rest 1:40

Hundreds gather to lay beloved Tega Cay police sergeant to rest

View More Video