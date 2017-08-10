Nepal strengthens laws against dowry, menstrual exile

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2012 file photo, a Nepalese woman lashes herself with the leaves of an Aghada herb as part of a ritual in the Bagmati River during Rishi Panchami, a day when Hindu women perform rituals to wash away sins committed during menstruation period, a period considered impure, in Katmandu, Nepal. Nepal's parliament has passed a bill that goes into effect in August 2018 toward making women safer by strengthening laws against acid attacks along with the ancient Hindu customs of demanding dowry payments for marriage and exiling women who are menstruating. Many menstruating women are still forced to leave their homes and take shelter in unhygienic or insecure huts or cow sheds until their cycle ends, though the practice, called Chhaupadi, was actually outlawed a decade ago. Niranjan Shrestha, File AP Photo