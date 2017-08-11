Deer disease reported in several eastern Kentucky counties

Kentucky wildlife officials say they have received reports of a disease afflicting white-tailed deer in several eastern Kentucky counties.
Officials say Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease is transmitted to deer through bites from a midge or gnat. Dr. Iga Stasiak, state wildlife veterinarian for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, says the disease is not transmittable to people or pets.
The agency says it received confirmation of a Kentucky deer with a strain of the disease.
Officials say the disease has been present in the United States for more than 60 years.
Kentucky wildlife officials receive and confirm EHD deer mortalities sporadically, with a small number each year. They say larger outbreaks tend to occur every five to seven years. Outbreaks cease at the first frost, which kills the biting bugs.
Comments