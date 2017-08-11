News

Danes imported 20 tons of eggs from tainted scandal

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 3:27 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Danish food safety authorities say 20 tons of boiled and peeled eggs linked to the pesticide scandal in the Netherlands and Belgium were sold in recent months to a distributor in Denmark, which in turn sold them to canteens, cafes and catering companies in the country.

The Veterinary and Food Administration says samples analyzed in the Netherlands showed traces of Fipronil, but "not at a harmful level."

The agency said Thursday the Danish distributor, Danaeg Products, has been ordered to recall the eggs because "the content is illegal" but "not dangerous."

The Danish watchdog added that Danaeg Products bought the eggs from an unnamed Belgian subcontractor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Construction workers near Moss Justice Center hit gas line, YCSO says

Construction workers near Moss Justice Center hit gas line, YCSO says 0:46

Construction workers near Moss Justice Center hit gas line, YCSO says
Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident 0:55

Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident
'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale 1:54

'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale

View More Video