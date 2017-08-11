News

EU: 17 nations get tainted eggs, products in growing scandal

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 7:34 AM

BRUSSELS

EU officials say 15 European Union members plus China and Switzerland have reported receiving contaminated eggs or egg products in a growing food scandal.

Several producers in the Netherlands and Belgium are under investigation after eggs there were found to have been treated with a product containing pesticide Fipronil. EU trade and agriculture spokesman Daniel Rosario said Friday that farms have also been blocked in France and Germany.

He named 13 other countries that have received products from affected farms.

The semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong was the only non-European place mentioned. Rosario said the others are Sweden, Britain, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Denmark and non-EU member Switzerland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Suspected gang member sentenced in 2014 crime that left Chester councilman dead

Suspected gang member sentenced in 2014 crime that left Chester councilman dead 1:30

Suspected gang member sentenced in 2014 crime that left Chester councilman dead
Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident 0:55

Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident
Construction workers near Moss Justice Center hit gas line, YCSO says 0:46

Construction workers near Moss Justice Center hit gas line, YCSO says

View More Video