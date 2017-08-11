Airline worker tracks down cancer patient's bag, delivers it

In this July 25, 2017 photo, provided by cancer patient Stacy Hurt's publicist Allyn Lewis, a handwritten note from Southwest Airlines employee Sarah Rowan's is displayed on a computer keyboard in Hurt's home in Bridgeville, Pa. Rowan and Hurt met Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at Pittsburgh International Airport, after Rowan tracked down Hurt's missing luggage in July containing important medication, drove it to Hurt's home overnight and left it on Hurt's doorstep with the note telling her to "Kick that cancer's BUTT!" Stacy Hurt via AP)