Trump to halt subsidies to health insurers

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. The White House