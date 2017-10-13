News

Markets Right Now: Tech, energy lead early stock gains

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 9:43 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are slightly higher on Wall Street in early trading as technology and energy companies post solid gains.

HP rose 5.6 percent early Friday after giving a strong outlook for next year. ConocoPhillips rose 1.2 percent.

Health insurers and hospital operators fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the government will halt payments to insurers under the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans have been trying to repeal.

Tenet Healthcare, a hospital company, dropped 7.6 percent. Centene fell 8.6 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,553.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28 points, or 0.1 percent, 22,869. The Nasdaq composite rose 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,604.

