Thousands brave the cold in York to parade for Martin Luther King Jr. 1:15

King Day at the Dome rally 3:40

Rock Hill police officer back after cancer fight 1:54

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 3:26

Tega Cay reports a major natural gas leak 1:02

Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived 1:59

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders 0:56

Police say man died at York Co. gun range after accidentally shooting himself 0:16

  • Adélie penguins in the Antarctic

    Scientists from the French and Japanese national Antarctic programs mounted miniature cameras on the backs of Adélie penguins before they went out to sea to feed. Watch what they captured in this video from the World Wildlife Federation.

Local

Bundled in coats, hats and gloves, thousands of parade-goers lined the streets in downtown York Saturday for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Former York Comprehensive High School basketball standout, WNBA star and children's author Ivory Latta served as parade marshal. Local and regional bands, dance troupes and alumni of Jefferson High School entertained the crowd.

Local

Newly-elected Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said the community needs to work to ensure all citizens of Rock Hill "reap the benefits of our shared prosperity." Gettys replaces Doug Echols, who served as mayor for 20 years. Gettys defeated candidate William "Bump" Roddey in a runoff election on Oct. 31, 2017 after narrowly losing the general election by less than three dozen votes on Oct. 17.

Local

Fire department and gas company officials responded Thursday in Fort Mill, South Carolina after a natural gas pipe was broken during a search for a lost ferret. The ferret, Mika, escaped through a washer drain pipe. Resident Chris Winger, searching for his daughter's pet, said he inadvertently cut the gas line while trying to search the drain pipe. The pipe was fixed and no one was injured. The escaped ferret did not survive the pipe escape but another ferret, Spirit, who did not escape, is fine.