News

Maine marijuana convention to focus on newly legal status

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 8:16 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

The organizers of the 2017 Maine Cannabis Convention say this is a critically important year for the event because of the state's recent move toward legal marijuana.

The convention is scheduled to be held in Portland on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say it's an event for businesses, advocates, medical marijuana patients and anyone else with an investment in marijuana.

Voters in Maine legalized marijuana in the state last fall. State leaders are in the midst of crafting rules about legal sale of marijuana in Maine.

The event's slogan is "Access, Opportunity, Education and Networking for ALL."

Organizers say it's legal to possess and use marijuana within Maine law at the show, but selling, gifting and consumption are not allowed in the venue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

    A witness this video of a Panthers fan punching another Panthers fan in the face during a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Charlotte.

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game
Adélie penguins in the Antarctic 0:31

Adélie penguins in the Antarctic
Only York County state prison closing 0:23

Only York County state prison closing

View More Video